2 teens who escaped from detention facility in SW Miami-Dade caught

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have captured two teenage boys who had escaped from a detention facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Sixteen-year-old Greggory Ruiz and 14-year-old Jonathan Jacobo were wanted after they escaped through a classroom window at the Miami Youth Academy, located at Southwest 84th Street and 109th Avenue, Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Police took to Twitter to announce that they were taken into custody with the help of Hialeah Police, Friday afternoon.

#UPDATE: The two remaining juvenile escapees from the @fladjj Miami Youth Academy have been located and apprehended with the assistance of the Hialeah Police Department. pic.twitter.com/wAGwNnXhDt — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 7, 2018

A third teen was also involved in the escape. Police took 15-year-old Jason Poset into custody early in the week, not long after he escaped with Ruiz and Jacobo.

