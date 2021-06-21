MIAMI (WSVN) - Two teens have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

Police responded to the scene near Southwest 64th Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 5 a.m., Monday.

According to Miami Police, inside one of the vehicles was a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Both teens were taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

They are in stable condition.

