2 teens shot outside Homestead apartment released from hospital

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage girls have been released from the hospital hours after they were shot while standing outside an apartment complex in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Sunday, just after midnight.

Officials said the victims, 17 and 19 years old, were both shot in the legs.

Both teens were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. They were later released.

One of the teens, Rakeyvia Mitchell, said she and the other victim were just minding their own business when shots rang out.

“When I ran inside the house, I checked both legs to make sure everything was OK, and I was hit in both legs,” she said.

The sister of the second victim, who asked not to be identified, is urging the person responsible to surrender to authorities.

“It’s my family today; it could be somebody else’s family tomorrow,” she said. “The only thing that my sister is basically asking for right now is for whoever did this to come forward.”

Police continue to search for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

