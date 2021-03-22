2 teens rescued after inflatable raft loses power while fishing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers were saved while fishing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The two teens went out on an inflatable raft when their electric motor lost power, Sunday.

They texted relatives letting them know they were in trouble.

Rescue crews were sent out to Blackpoint Marina, and thanks to those text messages, the crew was able to track their location.

They were taken back to the marina and reunited with their parents.

