MIAMI (WSVN) - Two teenage boys are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene along the 200 block of Northwest 56th Street around 8:45 p.m., Thursday.

Area residents said they heard gunfire.

“I heard a lot of gunshots going on. We got down. It was shooting for a while,” said an area resident.

Officials said the victims were both found a block apart.

“We understand that one was on 56th Street, and the other juvenile was on 57th Street, so [investigators are] trying to see if they’re related, or if this was just one incident, and they may have run off, or separated, when the gunfire occurred,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

A 7News viewer sent cellphone video of paramedics tending to one of the victims, who could be seen lying on the sidewalk.

“Both were talking and giving paramedics as much information as possible,” Carroll said.

The teens were later identified as 14-year-old Demarcus Cook and 16-year-old Arquaylin Taylor.

People who knew the victims ran outside when they heard the gunshots.

“As you can see, my sister still has blood on her phone,” said the area resident. “She was helping him out. I had to take off my undershirt to try to stop the blood from leaking. It took a while for the ambulance to get there. I mean, he’s only 16 years old. He don’t really get into much trouble. He plays football; he was just out there playing basketball.”

He went on to describe the 16-year-old’s injuries.

“He was shot in both of his arms,” the man continued. “He was shot in his lower arm on this side and his upper arm on this side.”

“I just was trying to help him out. He was walking very slow,” a woman at the scene added. “We know him very well, so we walked up to him. We asked, ‘What happened?’ We saw a lot of blood. Me and my mom, we just stopped, trying to help him, laying him on the floor, stop the blood. We just were trying to help until the ambulance came.”

Fire rescue transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. They are both expected to be OK.

“Both were talking and giving paramedics as much information as possible,” said Carroll.

“I still have the stains on my dress and everything, but I’m glad he’s OK, though,” said the woman at the scene

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators collecting evidence as police begin their investigation into what they believe may have been a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

