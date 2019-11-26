2 teens killed after playing with gun in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers in Homestead have died after, officials said, a gun accidentally went off.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the home in the area of Southwest 17th Terrace and West Mowry Drive at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were at a friend’s house when the older teen was playing with gun when it went off.

7News cameras captured the front yard blocked off with crime scene tape.

Investigators said it was one bullet that killed both of the victims.

