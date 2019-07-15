2 teens injured following shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage boys have been injured following a shooting at or near Eureka Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 183rd Street and 119th Avenue, just before 9 p.m., Monday.

The victims, ages 15 and 17, were shot in the butt and arm, respectively.

Police said the shooting appears to be drug related.

