2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two teens to the hospital after they were shot in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene along the 200 block of Northwest 56th Street around 8:45 p.m., Thursday.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said one victim is 14 years old and the other is 16.

“We understand that one was on 56th Street, and the other juvenile was on 57th Street, so [investigators are] trying to see if they’re related, or if this was just one incident, and they may have run off, or separated, when the gunfire occurred,” Carroll said.

A 7News viewer sent cellphone video of paramedics attending to one of the victims, who could be seen lying on the sidewalk.

Fire rescue have transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators collecting evidence as police begin their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

