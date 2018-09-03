2 teens granted life-changing scholarships during Beyonce and Jay Z’s South Florida stop

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two lucky teens got the surprise of a lifetime during Beyonce and Jay Z’s South Florida stop.

The duo fired up the stage at the Hardrock Stadium Friday night, for their On the Run II tour. Miami’s own DJ Khaled kicked off the show.

However, some would argue that the best moment of the night came when Khaled announced scholarships for not one, but two South Florida students in the audience.

Miami Beach senior Emily Garay was granted a $100,000 scholarship through the BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Feeling inspired, Khaled then announced a second scholarship to another deserving senior from Southwest Senior High School. “So I’m going to do the same, and I’m going to give away a $100,000 scholarship myself. Miami we got anotha’ one…Jonathan!” Khaled said.

Both students now have the opportunity to attend a university of their choice and pursue their dreams.

“Oh thank you so much! Thank you,” said Jonathan. “I wanna be an electrical engineer at MIT.”

“I wanna be a police officer, but I want a bachelor’s in marketing,” said Garay.

The 17-year-olds were selected by their local Boys and Girls Clubs of America for the chance of a lifetime.

“It was so much,” said Garay. “It hit me like a, not even a truck – like a plane. I just felt blessed.”

Garay admits she didn’t get a chance to meet her generous idols, but if she did, she would’ve told them that this is the best thing they could’ve done for a regular teenager like herself.

“They don’t know how much they’ve impacted my life with this money for my school, for my future,” she said. “This is like telling me that I’m able to succeed how I’ve always wanted to succeed for my family, my friends, and everybody who has believed in me.”

