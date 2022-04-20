SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year old have died after a car fell into a lake in Sunrise.

The incident happened near Northwest 12th Street and Flamingo Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said the 18-year-old was the driver whose car veered into the lake. He did not survive.

A 17-year-old was walking by with his mother when they witnessed what happened. He jumped in the lake to help but had to be pulled from the water by first responders.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

A man visited the scene and told 7News the teen was his girlfriend’s son.

Police said this was a single-car crash.

Police said they do not believe the driver was speeding but that he was lost.

