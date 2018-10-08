2 teens critically injured in Coral Gables crash; US-1 shut down

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight crash in Coral Gables involving three teenagers.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at around 4:30 a.m., they received a call about two people in hoodies trying to break into some cars. An officer responded to the scene and found the vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted burglaries.

The officer followed followed the red Honda Element down the northbound lanes of US-1 for quite some time before turning his lights on near Granada Boulevard. That’s when police say the driver sped up, lost control and crashed into a tree.

“When they hit the accelerator to speed up from the officer, the road was wet from what I’m being told,” said MDP spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta. “The vehicle lost control, it starts sliding sideways into the center median, strikes the palm tree [and it] redirects him into the southbound lans where it comes to a final stop.”

Police say the driver and the front-seat passenger were 16-years-old, while the back-seat passenger was 15-years-old.

Two of the teens were critically injured. Only one of the passengers was wearing a seat belt, which police say is what likely saved his life.

Authorities found a gun they believe to be stolen on the waistband of the back-seat passenger.

US-1 is currently shut down between Granada Boulevard and Riviera Drive, as the investigation is ongoing.

