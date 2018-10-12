2 teens arrested for Instagram threats made to Miami Springs Middle

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two students who made threats against Miami Springs Middle School earlier this week.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken into custody after threats were made against the school via Instagram. The post also included a picture of a gun.

One of the students was arrested Thursday night and the other Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they followed up on leads, found evidence and got confessions from both teenagers about the threat.

They’re both charged with disruption of a school function and several counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

