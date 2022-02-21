MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens were caught and cuffed following accusations of a robbery attempt in Miramar.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys reportedly tried to rob a man, last Monday.

One of the suspects was taken to a Juvenile Assesment Center.

Police said the boys were with another 16-year-old when they tried to rob a victim inside of a Miramar neighborhood at gunpoint.

The victim was legally armed and shot and killed the third teen.

