2 teens accused of threatening to shoot up Pompano Beach Middle School

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested two 14-year-old boys for threatening to shoot and kill students and staff at Pompano Beach Middle School.

The two chilling threats caused a lockdown at the school last week.

The posts were reported to the sheriff’s office, who said the two teens eventually admitted to posting them but never intended to carry the threats out.

