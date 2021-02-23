2 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 137th Avenue, near 250th Street, just before 5 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were in one car when subjects in another car fired into their vehicle. The bullets struck the two teenage occupants.

Paramedics took both victims via ambulance to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition. However, their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a white BMW 5 Series sedan could be seen with multiple bullet holes in its windshield.

Police confirmed they are working two scenes in close proximity to each other in the area.

Officers have blocked off northbound U.S. 1 at Southwest 250th Street while the scene remains active. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

