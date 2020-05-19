2 taken to the hospital, including 5-year-old boy, following strong storms

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a 5-year-old child, had to be taken to the hospital after strong storms sweeped through South Florida.

The child was injured at a home located on Fletcher Street and Southwest 52nd Avenue in Hollywood, Monday.

The home’s ceiling fan crashed down after part of the structure’s roof collapsed, leaving a boy’s room crowded with broken plaster and insulation. The fan struck the boy and his uncle.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but he is expected to be OK.

An image showed the uncle’s face covered in blood, but he did not need medical attention.

Monday’s heavy rain also caused part of a patio roof to collapse at a Davie home.

Tyler Katz said his father was clearing a gutter just before the storms rolled in.

“He cleared the gutters, and the water started rushing down,” he said. “The entire roof collapsed in.”

The rush of water sent patio furniture flying and caused a big mess in the backyard.

“He wasn’t harmed or injured, just more of a shock,” Katz said.

However, Javier, a father in North Miami Beach, had to be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after, his wife said, he was injured while trying to stop water from leaking into his son’s room.

“He was sweeping with the metal broom, and it hit the light pole,” Iveth Franco, his wife, said. “When we went outside, he was on the ground unconscious, bleeding out of his head. His leg is broken. I already told him not to go up there, but he went up there anyways.”

Javier’s condition remains unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. Franco and her son are hoping for a full recovery.

