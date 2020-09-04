2 taken to hospital while police investigate 2 shootings in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital while police investigated two shootings that happened near each other in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a scene along the 100 block of Southeast 22nd Street, just off Andrews Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

Police said they received a call regarding an argument that possibly involved a gun. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim from that scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

“Witnesses in the area are being uncooperative, and we are working actively to gain any information that we can provide to the community,” Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw said. “They realized they had an additional victim nearby about a block or two away.”

Not far away, 7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene of another shooting along the 400 block of Southeast 18th Court at around 4 p.m.

Police said they were dispatched to another shooting, and officers found a man at that scene who was hit by gunfire. He was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

“We have officers from all over,” Greenlaw said. “Our investigative bureau is out here, not only for the actual incident, but we have undercover officers that are working in the area trying to collect any clues that they can.”

Hours later, a friend dropped by the first scene only to find blood all over the doorway.

“I just want to see what happens,” he said. “I could be giving out false information, and I just know that he lives here, you know, and just go from there.”

Authorities set up a perimeter from 17th Street south to State Road 84 and from Southwest Fourth Avenue east to Federal Highway.

“Those who we know were in the area at the time of the incident are not working very well with us, so we are taking any information that we’re getting from anyone, and we are vetting it as we get it,” Greenlaw said. “That’s why you see officers moving back and forth through the area from one place to the other. They are working every bit of information they are receiving at this time.”

Aerial cameras captured a crashed white Infiniti sedan in between both of the shooting scenes.

7News cameras captured a man, who was inside of the car, running away from the vehicle.

Officers then started searching the vehicle and found stacks of cash, but it remains unknown where it came from.

After investigators were shown 7News’ footage of the man running away, they used the video to get a description of him, and they found him apparently trying to hide in the neighborhood.

He was detained and questioned, and he was later found not to be involved in the shooting, police said, but he instead was running from officers for an unrelated matter.

Footage also showed SWAT Team members arriving on the scene before they started walking east.

According to police, the two victims told investigators they do not want to press charges in the case.

It remains unclear if the two shooting scenes are related, but investigators do not believe the shootings are random.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

