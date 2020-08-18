2 taken to hospital, including cop, after crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer and another person had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Road 84 and Federal Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the white police cruiser could be seen crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

The driver of a blue Nissan Leaf involved in the crash had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the officer, who also had to be extricated from his vehicle, arriving at the hospital on a stretcher. He is said to have suffered injuries that are considered not to be life-threatening.

Police officers could be seen directing traffic around the crash scene.

