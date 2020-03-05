2 taken to hospital following car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials raced to the rescue of a woman injured in a rush hour wreck in Miami.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and 29th Street, Thursday morning.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene and found the woman trapped in her car after it flipped upside down and landed in someone’s front yard.

City of Miami Fire Rescue team members and witnesses described what they saw at the scene.

“We had a lady stuck in the car behind us, so we had to cut the whole side of the car out — it was a whole rollover — in order to be able to take her out and get her to the hospital as quickly as possible,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Irai Campos.

“She couldn’t do anything,” said Alex Correia, a witness. “She was trying to move out and get out of the car, but she couldn’t. That’s when I told her, ‘Just relax. Just relax. Just keep breathing.'”

Three people were involved in the wreck.

Two of them were transported to a local hospital — one in critical condition.

