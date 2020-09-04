2 taken to hospital as police investigate 2 shootings in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital as police investigate two shootings that happened near each other in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a scene along the 100 block of Southeast 22nd Street, just off Andrews Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Paramedics transported a man suffering from a gunshot wound from that scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Not far away, 7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene of another shooting along the 400 block of Southeast 18th Court at around 4 p.m.

Officials said a person on that scene was treated for what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

It remains unclear if the two shooting scenes are related.

