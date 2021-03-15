2 taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on Florida Turnpike in Doral

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash involving a truck on the Florida Turnpike in Doral.

The crash happened near Northwest 41st Street on the Turnpike’s northbound lanes, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man driving a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes when he crashed a head-on with a Volkswagen SUV. A white Cadillac Escalade was also involved in the crash.

“I don’t know. I’m just so shook up right now. I just don’t know,” the Escalade’s driver, who declined to share her name, said. “We’re on different lanes. Just as I saw the lights, it was hitting the vehicle already. The ambulance took him and took the other lady.”

The two injured drivers were rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The Escalade’s driver said she is counting her blessings she was not hurt in the crash.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation. They are also investigating whether or not drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

