2 taken to hospital after shooting next to NW Miami-Dade elementary school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a possible stray bullet shooting adjacent to a Northwest Miami-Dade elementary school.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to the scene near Northwest 52nd Street and 31st Avenue just before 4:15 p.m., Wednesday.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where a gray Chevrolet sedan could be seen with its passenger window shot out.

Police said the woman who was shot in the upper extremities was driving the sedan. They believe she was shot by a stray bullet.

According to police, an adult male victim was shot in the lower extremities and drove himself to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 36th Street, where he called for help.

The male victim told police the shooter had an assault rifle and was in a black vehicle carrying up to four men.

The shooting happened near Lorah Park Elementary School, and the school was placed on lockdown with 40 children in after-care.

The children were later released to their parents.

“All I know, I put the pedal to the metal to get here to see what was going on with [my children],” a parent said. “I know I came by earlier, they was outside … something’s not right. Another day in Miami. That’s the other side of Miami, what’s not shown on TV.”

Fire rescue crews have transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they are expected to be OK.

Police have since closed both 52nd Street and 31st Avenue as they begin their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

