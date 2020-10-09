2 taken to hospital after shooting in Bay Harbor Islands

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands.

Bay Harbor Islands Police responded to the area of the 10600 block of 97th Street, Friday afternoon.

According to police, two men are involved in the shooting. Bay Harbor Islands officials said the two victims are not from the town, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in North Miami, outside a MDNow Urgent Care Center along the 12500 block of Biscayne Boulevard, where paramedics could be seen loading the victims into the back of an ambulance.

7News cameras captured a black Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan outside of the urgent care center. Officials said the victims drove themselves to the center following the shooting.

They were subsequently transported to Aventura Hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

A 7News source said a McLaren sports car and the Mercedes-Benz were involved in the shooting.

Neighbors said they heard three to four gunshots and watched as the black Mercedes-Benz sped off westbound towards the Broad Causeway, which connects Bay Harbor Islands to the North Miami area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

