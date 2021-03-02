2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just south of Davie Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the vehicle rolled down the embankment between the off-ramp and the main interstate.

Two people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.