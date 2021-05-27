MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 195 in Miami.

7Skyforce flew over the crash site between Interstate 95 and Biscayne Boulevard just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics took the two patients to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route eastbound, as all of the interstate’s eastbound lanes have been shut down.

The crash is under investigation.

