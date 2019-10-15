2 taken to hospital after boats collide near Dry Tortugas

NEAR DRY TORTUGAS, Fla. (WSVN) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after two boats collided near the Dry Tortugas.

A 35-foot fishing boat collided with another vessel roughly 35 miles northwest of the Dry Tortugas, Tuesday.

Two crew members on board suffered injuries in the collision.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard airlifted on man by helicopter to Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West.

The other injured victim was returned to shore on the Coast Guard’s cutter and was then sent to the hospital.

