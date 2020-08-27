2 taken to hospital after 3 people go overboard near Beer Can Island

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and a young boy were taken to the hospital after they and another person went overboard near an island in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The trio were seen clinging onto a kayak near, what’s locally known as, Beer Can Island, off Haulover Beach, Thursday afternoon.

A fire boat took them safely to shore.

7Skyforce captured crews loading a person onto a vessel once they reached shore.

