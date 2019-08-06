2 taken into custody with masks at Seybold Jewelry Building in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people wearing masks have been taken into custody at the Seybold Jewelry Building in downtown Miami.

The detainees were escorted out of the building along Northeast First Street, near North Miami Avenue, Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured officers wearing masks placing a man and a woman, who were also wearing masks, inside a Coral Gables Police prisoner transport van.

According to the building’s website, the building is the second largest diamond and jewelry center in the United States and houses over 300 jewelers on 10 floors. The building is also on the National Register of Historic Places and typically closes before sunset.

Homeland Security officials released a statement to 7News, Tuesday night.

“Special Agents of Homeland Security are conducting an investigation with the help of local and state law enforcement agencies. Homeland Security cannot comment on what the investigation is regarding,” the statement read.

Investigators could be seen covering their faces while walking out of the building with multiple bags and boxes in their hands.

Cameras also captured multiple unmarked vehicles parked outside the front of the building that belonged to investigators.

