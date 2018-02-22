2 suspects in custody after gun scare at North Miami Beach Walmart

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two people were taken into custody after a gun scare at a North Miami Beach Walmart.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the store at 1425 NE 163rd St., Thursday afternoon.

@myNMBPolice is currently investigating an incident which occurred at the Walmart. Officers have detained two suspects which were suspected of having firearms in their possession. Walmart is currently closed at this time. Please follow this account for more info. pic.twitter.com/0I82cY4VrD — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 22, 2018

Investigators said they have detained two people suspected of having firearms in their possession.

The Walmart has been closed while they conduct their investigation.

