2 suffer serious burns after flames break out inside Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital after a fire erupted inside of an apartment building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along Northwest 37th Street and Fifth Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

The two victims were able to escape the flames, but they were transported to the hospital for serious burns.

A neighbor said she called 911 as soon as she saw the flames.

“I heard somebody screaming and then when I saw the window, I saw fire,” said neighbor Gema Mendoza. “It was only on the floor but when I called 911, I saw that all of the building was burning. I freaked out.”

After the fire was extinguished, the building was left charred in several areas.

