2 subjects fake lotto win, steal $19K in jewelry from Davie woman

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two subjects who stole $19,000 in jewelry from an elderly woman’s Davie home.

On Feb. 21, 80-year-old Annie was putting away groceries in her dark-colored Toyota RAV4 at a Publix supermarket along the 8000 block of West State Road 84.

Help us ID these individuals who scammed an elderly woman at a #Davie Publix. They stole $19K in jewelry from her after conning her in a lottery scam. Call #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/mLqRWWvn9H — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 5, 2019

Annie said a woman wearing a backpack approached her car and claimed she held a winning lottery ticket and was looking for help.

“It was a winner of a Mega Million, and worth $480,000, and she said, ‘If you can help me. Please don’t talk to anybody,'” Annie recalled.

Strangely, Annie said, another woman approached her, and the first woman then offered to give them both cash if they took her to the lottery office.

But first, Annie was told she needed to put up some sort of collateral.

“They just said, ‘But, do you have jewelry?’ She said to me, ‘No, no, no, no. Don’t worry. Don’t worry. We will go to your house. Do you have a camera?'” Annie recalled.

Annie did not have a camera at her home, but she did have jewelry.

The woman followed her inside her house to get the jewelry, which included a necklace that represented each of her grandchildren.

When Annie was asked if she thought the money offer was real, she replied, “Yeah.”

Supposedly, Annie and the woman were all then going to drive to the lottery office, but Annie said when she turned her back, they were gone.

“I open [the door], and then, ‘Oh, they are not here anymore,'” Annie said. “I was shaking. I was crying.”

Davie Police think the woman was working with a man who was at the supermarket that day.

The women are believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

“I said, ‘My God, Lord. Where are these people? They are scum,'” Annie said.

If you have any information on this scam, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

