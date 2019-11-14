2 subjects burglarize cars in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two subjects who were caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in the Pines Village neighborhood.

They are suspected of breaking into seven cars in the neighborhood located south of Pines Boulevard and west of the Florida Turnpike overnight between Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8.

Surveillance footage showed the burglars going car to car checking door handles.

When they find one that’s unlocked, they search the interior for things they can steal.

Do you recognize these suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing vehicles within the Pines Village community? They are suspected of burglarizing up to seven cars between the overnight hours of 11/7/19 & 11/8/19. Please contact the PPPD at 954-435-6561 with any information. pic.twitter.com/MsgRpdnkzI — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 14, 2019

If you have any information about the car burglaries or recognize any of the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

