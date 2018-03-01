2 subjects at large after man shot for Rolex watch in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for two subjects after a man was shot and robbed over his Rolex watch in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 75th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 1 p.m., Thursday.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives said the two subjects fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Police said the entire incident was caputured on surveillance camera, and they hope to release the footage soon.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

