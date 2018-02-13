HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a couple of crooks who, they said, were caught on camera breaking into a deposit box in Hollywood on two separate occasions.

According to Hollywood Police, the two men walking up to a door at an apartment complex on Lincoln Street and North 26th Avenue, Oct. 5.

The subjects then broke into the deposit box and stole rent payments and money orders inside.

Investigators said the duo struck again Dec. 6. Surveillance video captured one of the thieves on this date.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.