SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men they say swiped a purse from a plant nursery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows the duo wearing ball caps, jeans and work boots as they got out of their green Chrysler sedan in front of the nursery located near Southwest 187th Avenue and 192nd Street, April 20.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subjects were asking for work at the nursery, and when they were told they weren’t needed, they swiped a purse sitting on a nearby table and took off.

Investigators described one of the crooks as being between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a blue baseball cap, light gray shirt and blue jeans. They said his accomplice is between 19 and 25 years old, also stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and was wearing a gray baseball cap, red shirt and tan pants.

Police said their vehicle has a possible Michigan license plate.

