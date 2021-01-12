2 South Floridians post photos, videos of themselves at U.S. Capitol riot

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida men posted photos and videos to social media of them participating in the riot on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Video posted to Instagram shows Moises Romero on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 as the mob breached Capitol Hill.

His social media stories continue inside the building, but it remains unclear if he is taking part in the lawlessness. However, one of the photos is stamped with the caption, “Right before stormed in.”

Romero works as a nurse at Memorial Regional Hospital in Pembroke Pines, and his employer has noticed his smiling selfie.

Memorial Healthcare System released a statement that reads in part, “We are saddened by the events that happened at the Capitol and trust that justice will prevail. With any grievance brought to our attention about an employee, Memorial follows a rigorous review process and holds its employees to the highest standards of behavior and conduct.”

Romero is not charged criminally, but the hospital is investigating his conduct.

7News knocked on the door of Romero’s Cooper City home on Tuesday asking for comment. Although it appeared someone was home at the time, no one answered the door.

Meanwhile, another South Floridian appears to have gotten close to the chaos.

Nicholes Lentz, a former North Miami Police officer, posted a photo of himself at the Capitol holding an unknown object. He captioned the photo, “We the people did it.”

The city reiterated Lentz does not represent their organization, saying in a statement, “Last week, it came to the city’s attention that a former North Miami Beach Police Department employee participated in Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol. This individual resigned his position last year and no longer has any affiliation or association with the City of North Miami Beach.”

According to the Miami Herald, Lentz was inside and said there is video proving that he was.

7News attempted to reach out to Lentz through his phone, but it has been disconnected.

Neither man is facing criminal charges for their role in the U.S. Capitol riot, where a total of five people died from the violence.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.