2 South Florida teens believed to have run away together found in South Carolina

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens who went missing have been located in South Carolina, police said.

The search is on for 13-year-old Leilani Sanchez and Brian Sanchez, whose age was not disclosed.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Leilani’s mother, Ana Florez-Chang, called police to report her daughter missing Friday. Officers said Florez-Chang was called by Brian’s family who told her that Brian was also missing.

Leilani and Brian are both in a relationship.

Police determined that Brian left his home in Miami-Dade and drove his father’s 2016 silver Honda Odyssey early Friday morning and went to Pembroke Pines where they believe he picked up Leilani at around 3 a.m.

The Honda Odyssey that Brian and Leilani are driving has a Sunpass transponder, and toll information shows they were last in the area of Leesburg, Florida at 6:19 a.m.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found the teens.

Officials said Leilani and Brian were recovered in good health and were turned over to the Department of Social Services until they can be reunited with their families.

