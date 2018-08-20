2 South Florida priests resign amid money theft, ‘boundary violation’ reports

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida priests have resigned after one was accused of stealing money from his congregation and the other was accused of a “boundary violation” with a woman.

In a statement released Sunday, Archbishop Thomas Wenski said Father Henryk Pawelec of Saint Coleman Catholic Church and Father Cristobal de Paola of Saint Joachim Catholic Church have been relieved of their duties.

“Recently, the Archdiocese of Miami received a report that parish funds had been diverted by your pastor, Father Henryk Pawelec, for his personal benefit,” wrote Wenski in a statement to the parishioners of Saint Coleman.

Pawelec is accused of stealing over $200,000 from his parish located at 1200 S. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. He had been the priest at this church since 2015.

“The Archdiocese investigated and reviewed the parish’s financial records with the cooperation of parish staff to make a determination of how much money was purloined during the time of his tenure as pastor,” wrote Wenski.

Pawelec has paid $236,000 in restitution.

Paola, meanwhile, has been accused of what the Archdiocese calls a “boundary violation” with a woman and is being investigated for financial irregularities, as well.

Paola preached at Saint Joachim Catholic Church at 11740 SW 192nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Letters went out to parishioners in both churches.

“I think it’s terrible. It certainly doesn’t instill confidence in making donations to the Catholic Church,” said a Saint Coleman parishioner. “I suppose, no matter how much faith you have, sometimes people just decide to make the wrong choice and go down the wrong path.”

Both men may face legal action as both churches are working with the State Attorney’s Office.

