2 South Florida priests accused of stealing money, ‘boundary violation’ with woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two priests are accused of stealing money from the congregation and a “boundary violation” with a woman.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski said in a statement on Sunday that both Father Henryk Pawelec of Saint Coleman Catholic Church and Father Cristobal de Paola of Saint Joachim Catholic Church have resigned.

“Recently, the Archdiocese of Miami received a report that parish funds had been diverted by your pastor, Father Henryk Pawelec, for his personal benefit,” wrote Wenski in a statement to the parishioners of Saint Coleman.

Pawelec is accused of stealing over $200,000 from his parish located at 1200 S. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

“The Archdiocese investigated and reviewed the parish’s financial records with the cooperation of parish staff to make a determination of how much money was purloined during the time of his tenure as pastor,” wrote Wenski.

Paola, meanwhile, has been accused of what the Archdiocese calls a “boundary violation” with a woman and is being investigated for financial issues, as well.

Paola preached at Saint Joachim Catholic Church at 11740 SW 192nd St. in Miami.

Both men may face legal action as both churches are working with the State Attorney’s Office.

