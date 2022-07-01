(WSVN) - Two South Florida officers are both expected to be OK after danger on duty.

Officials said a Miami-Dade motorman and a City of Miami motorman crashed into each other along Southwest 17th Avenue and 12th Street, Thursday.

They were taking part in a police Pride caravan.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial in stable condition and are expected to be just fine.

