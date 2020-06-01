2 South Florida malls close early on Monday

(WSVN) - Two South Florida malls have closed early.

Heavy police presence and hundreds of cars could be seen leaving Aventura Mall, Monday.

The entrance was barricaded after the doors were shut at 2 p.m.

Mall officials cited safety concerns for employees and guests as their reason for closing.

A similar shutdown also happened at Sawgrass Mills.

Police stationed around the shopping center as it closed at 4 p.m. — one hour ahead of a pre-planned protest in the area.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.