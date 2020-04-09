2 South Florida healthcare workers die of coronavirus-related complications

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida medical community is mourning the loss of two healthcare workers who died due to coronavirus-related complications.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves and Devin Francis died Wednesday, Jackson Health System officials confirmed.

Caldera-Nieves was a gynecologist who worked at the University of Miami and Jackson Health System. He practiced for more than 25 years at the UHealth Kendall location and became an experienced obstetrician who provided the full spectrum of care in women’s health.

In a statement issued Thursday, officials said in part, “Our UHealth and Jackson Health Systems grieve the loss of our esteemed and beloved colleague, who is survived by his wife and six adult children. These are extremely challenging times and both UHealth and Jackson remain grateful to all health care employees and frontline workers during this pandemic.”

Francis, 44, was a radiology technician at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials said Thursday, “We are mourning the death of Jackson family member Devin Francis, who passed away Wednesday from complications of COVID-19. Devin was a dedicated radiology technician in Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department for more than a year. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and by the health system.”

While local healthcare workers show bravery and spirit during especially tough times, they will be remembering their two colleagues.

Both men were the subject of heart-felt messages on social media on Thursday.

