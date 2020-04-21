2 South Florida commissioners drop off masks, gloves to West Miami-Dade senior center

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida commissioners have dropped off gloves and masks at the Palermo Lakes Apartments Senior Center in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo and City of Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla could be seen delivering the supplies to the complex’s residents on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we found out that someone in this building had contracted the coronavirus and passed away, and obviously, it sent chills in the building,” Bovo said. “We were able to bring masks over here today. We’re going to provide every resident a pair of gloves, a mask, so they can have it for their own personal safety.”

The distribution was meant to help people follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that people should wear some type of face cover.

Health experts also said the masks should not be used as a substitute for proper social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.