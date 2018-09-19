2 South Florida college campuses to become early voting sites

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents can soon participate in early voting at some college campuses in South Florida.

Months after a judge ruled to lift a ban forbidding Florida campuses from becoming early voting sites, Florida International University’s main campus will become the newest location for early birds to cast ballots.

The goal is to allow students, along with other community members, the flexibility to vote around busy schedules.

“It’s a site that has residential students there, and so we felt that was the fairest thing to do,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Broward County also added an early voting location at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

