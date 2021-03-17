2 South Florida bakeries are celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with limited edition treats

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two popular South Florida bakeries are celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with some delicious sweet treats.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop brought back their Irish custard pie, made with a chocolate crust, Baileys custard, coffee whipped cream, toasted almonds, whisky caramel and Guinness reduction.

Fireman Derek’s has two locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove.

Night Owl Cookies is offering magically delicious treats to South Floridians.

The cookie shop is offering a limited-edition Lucky Charms cookie.

The marshmallow sugar cookie is topped with marshmallow frosting, tons of Lucky Charms and a golden chocolate coin.

Night Owl has three locations near Florida International University, Miami’s Design District and in North Miami Beach.

