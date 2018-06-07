2 small planes make emergency landings in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two small planes have made emergency landings in different parts of Florida.

The Gainesville Sun reports that a Cessna 152 landed Thursday around noon on northbound Interstate 75, just south of Gainesville. The training flight had been making a round trip from Ormond Beach to Gainesville. The instructor and student were returning to Ormond Beach when engine troubles forced the plane down. The aircraft blocked traffic for several hours, until a tow truck moved it to a nearby rest area.

About a half-hour after the I-75 landing, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that an amateur-built Searey plane landed in the yard of an Englewood home, about 200 feet away from Buchan Airport’s grass turf runway. The pilot says the engine stopped, and he lost power.

No injuries were reported.

