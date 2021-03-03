2 sisters partner with Her Drive to collect personal hygiene products for those in need

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters have teamed up with Her Drive to better their community.

The pair hosted a drive in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday to collect personal hygiene products for those in need.

For three months, the girls have been volunteering with the founders of Her Drive, an organization that provides undergarments and personal care products to women and girls.

With help from their school and their peers who’ve donated, and through their social media outreach, they’ve been able to collect dozens of items.

“Since March, we have Women’s History Month and then we have the Day of the Woman, we’re just trying to, you know, get out here, advocate for women,” Karly Bello said.

“Give back to the community because there’s a lot of people like, during the pandemic and during these tough times that they don’t have the resources to be able to go out and buy what they need,” Keidy Bello said, “especially like menstrual care is very expensive, so we hope that by having donations and bringing in menstrual care hygiene products that they’ll be able to, at least, hold out for a couple more days, months, weeks.”

The girls will be having another donation day on March 10 at their school, Somerset Academy Chapel Trail Middle, where they hope to get more products, so they can donate to two local shelters.

If you would like to help out, click here.

