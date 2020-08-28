2 sisters missing out of Memphis found in NE Miami-Dade nearly a year after reported missing

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a year after being reported missing from their Tennessee foster home, two sisters have been found in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police found a disoriented, barefoot 13-year-old girl wandering on the street on Thursday.

Officers took her to the hospital.

She also led them to her nine-year-old sister who was inside the closet of a home on Northeast 150th Street and 12th Avenue.

With help from the Department of Children and Families, they learned that the girls were kidnapped in Memphis last September.

Their older brother is still missing.

Police believe the two girls were with their biological mother who had an outstanding warrant for kidnapping.

The mother was later arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

