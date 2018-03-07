2 shot in Kendall drive themselves to hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people who were shot in Kendall may have taken it upon themselves to drive to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The two injured either drove or were driven to South Miami Hospital, where police have set up a second crime scene while they investigate, late Wednesday afternoon.

The original shooting scene was on the 7200 block of 82nd Street at the Village of Dadeland apartment complex.

According to evidence markers captured by 7Skyforce, there were at least five shots fired in parking lot of the complex.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.