2 schools placed on lockdown while police search for Hollywood armed subject

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two schools have been placed on lockdown while police search for an armed subject in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene along the 2300 block of Pershing Street, Thursday afternoon.

Attucks Middle School and Bethune Elementary School have been locked down as a precaution, police said.

According to police, both schools were set to dismiss at around 3:30 p.m., but the children are being held while the search remains active.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.